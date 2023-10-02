In early trading on Monday, shares of Zscaler topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Zscaler registers a 42.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Constellation Energy, trading down 3.3%. Constellation Energy is showing a gain of 22.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Electric Power, trading down 2.5%, and NVIDIA, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CEG, ZS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.