In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 22.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baker Hughes, trading down 4.5%. Baker Hughes is lower by about 16.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 3.5%, and lululemon athletica, trading up 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: BKR, TSLA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.