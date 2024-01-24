In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.4%. Year to date, Netflix registers a 14.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baker Hughes, trading down 4.1%. Baker Hughes is lower by about 11.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Vertex Pharmaceuticals trading down 3.1%, and ASML Holding, trading up 7.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: BKR, NFLX

