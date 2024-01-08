In early trading on Monday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, DexCom registers a 3.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baker Hughes, trading down 3.2%. Baker Hughes is lower by about 5.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Diamondback Energy, trading down 2.9%, and NVIDIA, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: BKR, DXCM

