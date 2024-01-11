In early trading on Thursday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Netflix registers a 2.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 2.8%. Biogen is lower by about 4.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 2.7%, and Marvell Technology, trading up 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIIB, NFLX

