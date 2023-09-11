In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Tesla Inc registers a 114.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is AstraZeneca, trading down 3.1%. AstraZeneca is lower by about 2.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 2.3%, and Qualcomm, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AZN, TSLA

