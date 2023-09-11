News & Insights

Markets
AZN

Nasdaq 100 Movers: AZN, TSLA

September 11, 2023 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Tesla Inc registers a 114.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is AstraZeneca, trading down 3.1%. AstraZeneca is lower by about 2.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 2.3%, and Qualcomm, trading up 3.4% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: AZN, TSLA
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AZN, TSLA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN
TSLA
MRNA
QCOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.