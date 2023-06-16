In early trading on Friday, shares of Rivian Automotive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Rivian Automotive has lost about 13.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 2.1%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc is showing a gain of 87.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 1.9%, and Tesla, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMD, RIVN

