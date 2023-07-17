In early trading on Monday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Datadog Inc registers a 52.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 2.6%. Advanced Micro Devices is showing a gain of 74.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PDD Holdings, trading down 2.5%, and Tesla, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMD, DDOG

