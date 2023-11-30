In early trading on Thursday, shares of Baker Hughes topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Baker Hughes registers a 15.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Align Technology, trading down 1.7%. Align Technology is showing a gain of 0.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are GE HealthCare Technologies, trading down 1.6%, and Diamondback Energy, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, BKR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.