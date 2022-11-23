In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Tesla Inc has lost about 49.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Autodesk, trading down 8.3%. Autodesk is lower by about 31.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar Tree, trading down 1.6%, and Baidu, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, TSLA

