Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, AMD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 90.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Autodesk, trading down 6.6%. Autodesk is showing a gain of 8.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NVIDIA, trading down 2.5%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 2.4% on the day.

