Nasdaq 100 Movers: ABNB, TSLA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 113.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Airbnb, trading down 0.9%. Airbnb is showing a gain of 60.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CSX, trading down 0.7%, and Moderna, trading up 1.7% on the day.

