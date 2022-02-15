In early trading on Tuesday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, NVIDIA has lost about 12.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Xilinx, trading down 10.0%. Xilinx is lower by about 8.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fiserv, trading down 1.3%, and Marvell Technology, trading up 4.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, NVDA

