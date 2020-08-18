Nasdaq 100 Movers: ULTA, JD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of JD.com, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, JD.com, registers a 100.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ulta Beauty, trading down 3.1%. Ulta Beauty is lower by about 14.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 3.0%, and Amazon.com, trading up 3.1% on the day.

