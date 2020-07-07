Nasdaq 100 Movers: TCOM, VRTX

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, registers a 36.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Trip.com Group, trading down 3.0%. Trip.com Group is lower by about 18.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Expedia Group, trading down 2.4%, and Seattle Genetics, trading up 2.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.