Nasdaq 100 Movers: TCOM, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 89.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Trip.com Group, trading down 3.8%. Trip.com Group is lower by about 2.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Seattle Genetics, trading down 3.7%, and NetEase, trading up 3.3% on the day.

