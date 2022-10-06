In early trading on Thursday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices has lost about 51.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Splunk, trading down 6.3%. Splunk is lower by about 32.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Xcel Energy, trading down 2.6%, and Zscaler, trading up 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SPLK, AMD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.