Nasdaq 100 Movers: SNPS, NVDA

In early trading on Friday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 111.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Synopsys, trading down 3.6%. Synopsys is showing a gain of 49.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DocuSign, trading down 2.0%, and Ulta Beauty, trading up 2.1% on the day.

