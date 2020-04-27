Nasdaq 100 Movers: REGN, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.0%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 87.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals trading down 3.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is showing a gain of 45.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Take-Two Interactive Software trading down 0.9%, and Western Digital, trading up 5.8% on the day.

