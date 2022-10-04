In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Illumina topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, Illumina has lost about 47.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 0.1%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is showing a gain of 16.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Netflix, trading up 0.1%, and ASML Holding, trading up 6.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: REGN, ILMN

