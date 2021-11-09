Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, SPLK

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Splunk topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Splunk Inc registers a 1.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PayPal Holdings, trading down 10.9%. PayPal Holdings is lower by about 12.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 8.8%, and eBay, trading up 1.6% on the day.

