In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.7%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices has lost about 11.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PayPal Holdings, trading down 24.7%. PayPal Holdings is lower by about 29.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Gilead Sciences, trading down 6.2%, and Xilinx, trading up 8.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, AMD

