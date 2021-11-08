Nasdaq 100 Movers: PTON, TCOM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Trip.com Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Trip.com Group has lost about 7.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Peloton Interactive, trading down 8.8%. Peloton Interactive is lower by about 66.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 4.0%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 2.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.