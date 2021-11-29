Nasdaq 100 Movers: PTON, MRNA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.1%. Year to date, Moderna Inc registers a 244.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Peloton Interactive, trading down 4.9%. Peloton Interactive is lower by about 70.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 3.6%, and Tesla, trading up 5.1% on the day.

