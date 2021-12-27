Nasdaq 100 Movers: PTON, FTNT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Fortinet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Fortinet registers a 144.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Peloton Interactive, trading down 3.8%. Peloton Interactive is lower by about 75.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 3.4%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 3.6% on the day.

