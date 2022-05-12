In early trading on Thursday, shares of Seagen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Seagen has lost about 20.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 4.8%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 44.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NVIDIA, trading down 4.3%, and Dollar Tree, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, SGEN

