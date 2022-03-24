In early trading on Thursday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Intel has lost about 3.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 7.5%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 21.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 6.2%, and NVIDIA, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, INTC

