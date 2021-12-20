Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, CERN

In early trading on Monday, shares of Cerner topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.9%. Year to date, Cerner registers a 14.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 5.0%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 69.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 4.1%, and Netflix, trading up 1.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.