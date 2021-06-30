Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, AMD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 1.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 4.2%. Pinduoduo is lower by about 28.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cognizant Technology Solutions, trading down 2.3%, and Xilinx, trading up 3.6% on the day.

