In early trading on Thursday, shares of Comcast topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Comcast has lost about 27.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Okta, trading down 29.1%. Okta is lower by about 71.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NVIDIA, trading down 7.5%, and Meta Platforms, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: OKTA, CMCSA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.