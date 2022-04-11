In early trading on Monday, shares of Ross Stores topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, Ross Stores has lost about 10.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NVIDIA, trading down 4.6%. NVIDIA is lower by about 25.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 3.5%, and NetEase, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NVDA, ROST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.