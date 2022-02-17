In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Cisco Systems has lost about 10.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NVIDIA, trading down 6.5%. NVIDIA is lower by about 15.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Charter Communications, trading down 3.3%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 4.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NVDA, CSCO

