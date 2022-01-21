In early trading on Friday, shares of Peloton Interactive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Peloton Interactive has lost about 29.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Netflix, trading down 24.1%. Netflix is lower by about 36.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intuitive Surgical, trading down 7.2%, and Mondelez International, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, PTON

