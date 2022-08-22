In early trading on Monday, shares of Pinduoduo (PDD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 19.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Netflix (NFLX), trading down 5.0%. Netflix is lower by about 62.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MercadoLibre (MELI), trading down 3.5%, and NetEase (NTES), trading up 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, PDD

