Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, ASML

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of ASML Holding topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, ASML Holding has lost about 19.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Netflix, trading down 35.5%. Netflix is lower by about 62.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DocuSign, trading down 8.2%, and KLAC, trading up 3.2% on the day.

