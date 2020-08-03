Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, QCOM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Qualcomm topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Qualcomm registers a 27.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Marriott International, trading down 2.5%. Marriott International, Inc. is lower by about 46.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Xilinx, trading down 2.5%, and Apple trading up 5.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.