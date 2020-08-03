Markets
MAR

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, QCOM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Monday, shares of Qualcomm topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Qualcomm registers a 27.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Marriott International, trading down 2.5%. Marriott International, Inc. is lower by about 46.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Xilinx, trading down 2.5%, and Apple trading up 5.0% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, QCOM
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, QCOM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAR QCOM XLNX AAPL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular