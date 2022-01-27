In early trading on Thursday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, Netflix has lost about 36.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 8.2%. Lucid Group is lower by about 19.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 7.2%, and Xilinx, trading up 5.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, NFLX

