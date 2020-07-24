Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, AMD

In early trading on Friday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.2%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 44.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intel Corp (INTC), trading down 17.0%. Intel Corp is lower by about 16.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla (TSLA), trading down 6.7%, and Fox Corp (FOXA), trading up 3.0% on the day.

