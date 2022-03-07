In early trading on Monday, shares of Lucid Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Lucid Group has lost about 37.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fortinet, trading down 5.1%. Fortinet is lower by about 11.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Booking Holdings, trading down 4.3%, and Marvell Technology, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: FTNT, LCID

