Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, NTAP

In early trading on Friday, shares of NetApp, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, NetApp has lost about 30.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Facebook, trading down 4.2%. Facebook is showing a gain of 10.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Liberty Global, trading down 2.6%, and Dollar Tree, trading up 3.1% on the day.

