Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, PDD

In early trading on Monday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 19.5%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 18.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Electronic Arts, trading down 3.3%. Electronic Arts is lower by about 3.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 1.7%, and Netflix, trading up 2.0% on the day.

