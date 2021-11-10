Nasdaq 100 Movers: DOCU, PDD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Pinduoduo Inc has lost about 51.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DocuSign, trading down 2.8%. DocuSign is showing a gain of 20.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 2.6%, and NetEase, trading up 4.1% on the day.

