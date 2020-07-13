Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: DOCU, MXIM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Maxim Integrated Products, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.5%. Year to date, Maxim Integrated Products registers a 18.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DocuSign, trading down 3.6%. DocuSign is showing a gain of 173.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Analog Devices, trading down 3.0%, and Tesla, trading up 10.7% on the day.

