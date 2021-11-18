Nasdaq 100 Movers: CSCO, NVDA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.8%. Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 148.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 9.4%. Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 14.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 5.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 4.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.