In early trading on Thursday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.0%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 12.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is AstraZeneca, trading down 1.9%. AstraZeneca is showing a gain of 10.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Automatic Data Processing, trading down 0.8%, and JD.com, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AZN, PDD

