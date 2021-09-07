Nasdaq 100 Movers: ATVI, MTCH

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Match Group (MTCH) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Match Group registers a 5.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Activision Blizzard (ATVI), trading down 4.0%. Activision Blizzard is lower by about 16.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lam Research (LRCX), trading down 3.2%, and Pinduoduo (PDD), trading up 6.0% on the day.

