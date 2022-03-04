In early trading on Friday, shares of Splunk topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Splunk registers a 12.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is ASML Holding, trading down 4.9%. ASML Holding is lower by about 24.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 4.8%, and Marvell Technology, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ASML, SPLK

