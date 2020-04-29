Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMD, UAL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.0%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings has lost about 65.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 3.4%. Advanced Micro Devices is showing a gain of 16.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cerner, trading down 2.0%, and Alphabet, trading up 7.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.