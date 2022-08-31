In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 22.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 0.8%. Advanced Micro Devices is lower by about 40.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 0.8%, and Baidu, trading up 5.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMD, PDD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.