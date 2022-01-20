Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMD, JD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of JD.com, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, JD.com, registers a 11.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 1.6%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc is lower by about 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 1.5%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 7.5% on the day.

